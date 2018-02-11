A group in Rothesay, New Brunswick, is using the province's first Family Day holiday to help bring a young Syrian refugee and her family to the province.

Noor Ogli was a law student when her school was bombed and she was forced to flee Syria. She is now wheelchair-bound in Turkey, waiting to come to Canada. Her family has been through interviews and could be in Canada as soon as April, according to Daryl Steeves.

He's organizing a virtual 5-K run on Family Day to raise money that can be used by Ogli and her family for basic necessities once they arrive in the province, he told Shift New Brunswick on Tuesday.

Noor Ogli, 27, (left) from Damascus, Syria, and Saint Johner Zoë Caddell, 24, (right) have forged an unlikely friendship. (Noor Ogli)

On Feb. 19, registrants are encouraged to do the run in their own neighbourhood, on treadmills or using snowshoes or skis. At 7 p.m. that night, they will have an online meetup with Ogli's friend Zoe Caddell, a New Brunswicker who befriended Ogli in Turkey. Ogli herself might also be able to join the webinar at night and talk to registrants about her experience.

Ogli is a special individual, Steeves said.

"She had nothing and she built up from there. Imagine someone with that kind of fortitude, what they could do to help build our country even better than it is."

For more information on Ogli, her story and how to register or donate to the cause, visit FeelGoodNB or register at Race Roster.