The Dr. Georges-L.- Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton has expanded restrictons on visitors at the hospital after an outbreak of a gastroenteritis-like illness.

The hospital has now suspended visits to the oncology unit, also known as 4D. They made the announcement in a statement released Sunday.

The hospital had suspended visits to the 4A ward, which includes general surgery, urology and gynecology, on Friday.

The move comes after some patients showed symptoms of gastroenteritis, commonly known as the stomach flu. Symptoms include vomiting and diarrhea.

Administration at the hospital are asking anyone with symptoms to avoid visiting patients anywhere in the hospital until 48 hours after symptoms have subsided.

"The suspension will remain in effect until further notice," read the statement.