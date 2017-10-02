Visiting restrictions on the oncology unit at Moncton's Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre have been lifted, hospital management announced Monday.

But the general surgery, urology and gynecology units all remain closed to visitors until further notice because "some patients" are still exhibiting gastroenteritis symptoms, according to a statement.

Gastroenteritis, commonly referred to as the stomach flu, can cause vomiting and diarrhea. Other symptoms can include headache, fever and abdominal cramps.

Anyone with gastroenteritis symptoms is asked to avoid visiting the hospital until at least 48 hours after their symptoms have subsided.

The hospital temporarily suspended visits to the general surgery, urology and gynecology units, known collectively as 4A, on Friday because "a number" of patients were ill.

The ban was extended Sunday to include the oncology unit, which is also located on the fourth floor, but in the D wing.

Norovirus is one of the main causes of gastroenteritis in New Brunswick and worldwide, according to the provincial Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Norovirus — once known as Norwalk virus — is highly contagious. It spreads through direct or indirect contact with the vomit or feces of an infected person.