A video released this week by the group that wants to revitalize the former Moncton High School building — by putting the public library there — offers a virtual reality walk through the proposal, from a modern new entryway to an open-concept floorplan.

MH Renaissance Inc.'s plan to turn the 81-year-old building into an arts and cultural centre has been opposed by library officials from the beginning.

Earlier this year, Diane Ross, the library board president, voiced her concerns about the proposal.



"The Moncton Public Library is the crown jewel of the New Brunswick public library services," she said.

The virtual tour is compelling, what MH Renaissance itself describes as "this beautiful new video."

But on the streets of Moncton on Friday, people who were asked about moving the library from its current Main Street location may need more convincing than what they see on YouTube.

A mixture of the building's old style and modernized elements are proposed in MH Renaissance Inc.'s virtual tour. (MH35)

"I think they should keep it in this location because it's central," said John Dixon who goes to the library frequently. "They should keep it in the middle of Moncton."

Isabelle Chenard works in the same building as the library and likes to visit it during her lunch breaks.

"I would like it to stay in my building," she said. "I like the location of it. I think it's really easy to just stop by the library. I think it will be busier if it stays here.

"I'm not sure it's a great idea in the sense that it will not be downtown anymore so it won't be central," said Dale Briggs. "So it will probably affect the use of the public library."

But Briggs said use of the library might depend on how well it's promoted and the kind of facility that's actually created, should it move.

The majority of the people CBC News spoke to Friday were against the relocation of the library. Brett Tremble, however, liked the idea.

"I think that moving it away from the downtown core and helping the downtown core to spread rather than being a long line will help a lot," he said. "It will also help to give an anchor for the Moncton high school."

MH Renaissance Inc. has submitted a business plan to the city and the province for a performing arts centre and office space, although it has yet to hear back.

The business plan includes a capital cost of $22.3 million for the transformation.