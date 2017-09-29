A Fredericton cenotaph was rededicated Friday after two brass plaques bearing the names of war dead — stolen two years ago and sold as scrap — were replaced.

The province paid $30,000 for new plaques for the New Brunswick Provincial Cenotaph in the downtown.

They plaques list soldiers from the Fredericton area who died in the First and Second World Wars, and unlike the stolen plaques, these cannot be pried off, says the the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 4.

The refreshed monument at the intersection of King and Queen streets also features permanent flags and new landscaping. New lights will be installed later.

"The city has put in these interlocking bricks, flagpoles," said Don Swain, the branch president. "Thanks to the city and the government, the whole cenotaph has been washed down."

The cenotaph was vandalized in 2015, when a man stole the brass plaques from the monument. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

Pointing to the newly cleaned monument, Swain said the sun helps the cenotaph shine.

But he is still troubled that a man stole the plaques, ground off the soldiers' names and took them to a local metals company. The man later turned himself in to police.

Veterans were on hand Friday to help rededicate the plaques to the soldiers from two wars whose names are engraved in the brass. (Joe McDonald/CBC )

"Hopefully, we're going to get security on the cenotaph," Swain said.

In 2007, the Fredericton monument became the Canada's first provincially designated cenotaph.

Don Swain of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 4, said he is still concerned about the cenotaph but hopes security will be in place. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

"As far as the general feeling goes, after the plaques were taken, I think the numbers rose at the Remembrance Day ceremony, and I hope to see those numbers continue."

Vimy Ridge oak

Along with the work at the cenotaph, the city planted a sapling not far away that has roots in a First World War battlefield.

The tree, planted near the St. John River on Queen Street, is a descendant of an oak destroyed during the fighting at Vimy Ridge oak.

Jim Landry of Landscape New Brunswick helped plant the oak from Vimy Ridge. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

A soldier, Leslie Miller, gathered a handful of acorns and sent them home to his family in Scarborough, Ont., where there is now a Vimy Ridge oak tree farm.

The Vimy Oaks Legacy Project had hoped to send trees back to Vimy, but it wasn't allowed because of restrictions on the movement of plants.

That's when Landscape New Brunswick got involved with the Vimy Oaks Legacy Project, which planted saplings all across Canada to keep the tree's history alive.

"They've become quite important to me personally," said Jim Landry of Landscape New Brunswick.