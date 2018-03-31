Moncton will be paying a "higher-than-anticipated" bill for a new fountain in the city's Victoria Park - a quarter of a million dollars.

The fountain will cost more than $271,000, city council heard during its last meeting, and that was the lowest bid.

Catherine Dallaire, the city's general manager of recreation, culture and events, said it was difficult to get even a single bid for the project last year because of the extensive amount of restoration needed for the infrastructure of the fountain, everything below the surface.

It is also the reason for the abnormally high price tag, she said.

"The water fountain was well past its life, it was creating problems," she told council. "This is a higher-than-expected cost. [There] will be some underground work done, which we won't see but will be essential to ensuring that the park continues to serve the citizens of Moncton in the future."

She said without that underground work, the city would have had to "cap the fountain and do nothing.

"We're pleased that we have the sufficient funds to be able to do it albeit it did exceed what our engineering estimates were," she said.

Dallaire said the fountain is unsustainable in its current condition. While the fountain itself is a little over 50 years old, the park dates back to the early 1920s.

The new fountain will also have a smaller pool, allowing salt trucks and plows to go around it more easily.

Public consultation

Dallaire said the city held a public consultation about the future of the fountain in 2016. She said the public agreed that the fountain is an important part of the history and beauty of the park.

However, during the consultation, the city did not know how much the fountain was going to cost and neither did the public.

Dallaire said she believes this cost is worth it for Moncton residents.

"For many residents in the downtown, this is their backyard," she said.

Construction will begin in this spring and is expected to be completed this summer.