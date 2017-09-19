Brought together as classmates, they left as sisters.

Thirty women graduated from the Victoria Public Hospital nursing school 50 years ago this September, and many are reuniting this week.

Half a century after receiving their diplomas in Fredericton, some of the women say the intense bonds they formed through their schooling exist to this day.

Shirley Melanson, Joanne Johnson and Gina McLeod are three of those nurses.

Saw many firsts together

Most being from out of town and not knowing anyone in Fredericton, the nurses formed friendships quickly.

"We were young and very impressionable," Melanson said.

"So many things we saw — births, deaths, pain, suffering — and then we took care of each other."

They bonded over those experiences, and a little mischief. This included sneaking out windows and down fire escapes so they could stay out past their curfew.

The director of their program once told them this closeness made them one of the hardest classes she'd ever dealt with, Johnson said.

"She said within 48 hours, you were one," Johnson said. "And if we punished anyone, we punished the whole group, and if we praised one, we praised you all.

"She had never encountered that kind of cementing."

Memories they'll never forget

Some of those firsts are still etched in their brains. Johnson said she'll never forget her first death on her watch.

"I helped him roll over, and when I told him he could roll back, he didn't move," she said.

"And I just ... that was an incredible shock to me. I managed to not scream, but it was in my throat."

To deal with her patient's death, she returned to her dorm and was comforted by her classmates.

"I needed to cry, and they cried with me," she said.

McLeod said she still remembers a young mother who was admitted with abdominal pain and was told she only had a short time left to live.

"She had two little children crawling on her bed," she said. "It leaves a mark on you."

But there are many happy memories, too.

Johnson said she remembers reading to an unconscious soldier who had been in a horrific car accident. Her instructor had told her to act as if the patient could hear every single word she said.

Weeks after the patient went home to Newfoundland, Johnson received a letter from his sister saying that when he woke up, he wanted to know where "Joanne" was, and was able to tell her who had won the Stanley Cup.

"That was really kind of a happy thing," Johnson said.

"I just did what my nursing instructors had told me to do. That's all I did. It was a natural thing."

How nursing has changed

The Victoria Public Hospital closed long ago, as did hospital schools of nursing.

The three women said the nursing profession looks very different today than it did then, when people could smoke in hospitals, and nurses had to stand if a doctor arrived on the floor.

Perhaps the biggest differences are due to advances in technology.

'I trust any of these women with my life.' - Joanne Johnson, alumna of Victoria Public Hospital school of nursing

"Diagnoses are being made much more quickly because of technology," Johnson said. "There are so many new treatments."

"For example, a diagnosis of esophageal cancer 15, 20 years ago was a death sentence. Didn't matter what stage it was. That's not true anymore."

Today, the women said, they still feel like sisters.

Johnson said she's close with her biological sister, but this sisterhood is different.

"I could tell her anything, but she couldn't share with me what it felt like to see a baby being born, what it felt like to intervene in someone's life who was about to take their own life," Johnson said. "She didn't understand what it felt like to do a successful CPR.

"I trust any of these women with my life."











