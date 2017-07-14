Construction workers accidentally caused a fire at the Victoria Health Centre in Fredericton on Friday.

Platoon Capt. Steve Fraser said 14 firefighters from three stations responded to smoke alarms going off inside the building at 65 Brunswick St.

He said the fire started at about 12:20 p.m on the second floor, when a roofing crew using a torch accidentally set fire to material inside the building's wall, causing a lot of smoke to spread through the building.

No one was hurt, he said.

"It caused a lot of smoke that went into the basement of the building which set off the smoke alarms," Fraser said. "The building was evacuated when the fire fighters arrived."

He added that firefighters quickly gained control over the fire, and there was no concern for residents or workers.

"Everybody was evacuated safely and the workers followed the required safety plans and everything was under control very quickly here," he said.