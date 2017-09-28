Transport Canada has fined a small cruise ship $6,000 for going too fast in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The Pearl Mist allegedly violated the federal government's 10-knot speed limit that was put in place in early August to prevent further deaths of endangered North Atlantic right whales.​

Eleven whales, of the estimated 500 remaining, have been confirmed dead in the Gulf of St. Lawrence this summer.

The federal government previously fined two other vessels this month that were travelling above the set speed limit.

Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc. (CBC)

The speed restriction applies to vessels 20 metres or larger, travelling in the western Gulf of St. Lawrence, between the Quebec north shore and just north of Prince Edward Island.

The cruise ship's owner has 30 days to pay the penalty or to ask the Transportation Appeal Tribunal of Canada to review the fine.

Fines are determined on a case-by-case basis and range from a minimum of $6,000 to a maximum of $25,000.

"Our Government is determined to promote the safe coexistence of ship traffic and the marine environment in the Gulf of St. Lawrence," said Canada's Minister of Transport, Marc Garneau in a media release.

"We are committed to ensuring that all vessels respect the temporary speed limit, and we will continue to take all appropriate action to ensure the safety of the whales."