A music promoter is trying to ensure a popular Saint John venue can maintain the momentum of the growing local music scene, while keeping the peace with its neighbours.

After slinging flautas and margaritas all day, the Guatemalan restaurant Taco Pica shoves its tables aside to make way for bands and their fans. The venue has a reputation as a haven for diverse and often loud genres.

Co-owner Santos Ruyan said bands started approaching him to use the venue about six years ago. Eager to share with his community, Ruyan agreed and the venue has become a popular location.

"I love it," Ruyan said, "because I love to see talented people."

Loud music brings in young people, says Taco Pica co-owner Santos Ruyan. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

While Taco Pica has been a hit with bands and fans alike, newly renovated apartments have seen the number of noise complaints rise. Ruyan agreed the music is often loud, which he said brings out younger people who want it.

Ruyan wants to be a good neighbour, but he said new residents should have done their research before moving uptown.

"When you move [to] some area, you have to do your work."

"I can understand why people would be upset hearing music later at night," said Nienke Izurieta. "But it is uptown, it is a thriving place, especially for music."

Izurieta said she's enjoyed Taco Pica both as a musician and as a fan and said it's an important part of the music community.

Nienke Izurieta says Taco Pica is important to the music community because it often has all-ages shows.

"There's a lot of really great shows that are accessible to kids of all ages here" she said. Still, like others in the music community, she thinks efforts to curb the noise might be the best way to keep everyone happy.

Efforts are underway to do just that.

"Part of what has gone on here at Taco Pica for a very long time, is really part of what's critical to why this area is evolving and growing," said Peter Rowan, a concert promoter and band manager.

He said the venue has been open to a wider variety of shows than other venues.

But with the recent rise in population density, Rowan said, the neighbourhood's dynamic has changed. Saint John is seeing music venues like Taco Pica threatened by encroaching renewed housing, as has happened in Montreal and Toronto.

Concert promoter and band manager Peter Rowan is planning a fundraising concert planned for Nov. 24 to raise money for sound-dampening curtains. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

"You have mixed usage areas, so it's kind of typical of vibrant uptowns," Rowan said. "And yes, it's difficult."

Rather than fighting with neighbours, Rowan plans to work with them. On the night of Nov. 24, a concert will raise money to cut down the noise. Rowan hopes to raise enough to buy sound-dampening curtains and a portable vestibule.

"We recognize there's multiple perspectives on this,"he said. "We want to really demonstrate this community's willingness to work with everybody, to figure out how we can share this really vibrant space."

"I think it's a great idea" said Izurieta. "It would be great if we could continue having [the shows] without disturbing other residents on the street."

The fundraising concert may solve the noise issue, but Rowan said he's been presented with another challenge.

"Because of the nature of Santos, his longstanding support for this community, we actually have too many people who want to play."