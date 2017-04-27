RCMP are seeking the public's help to determine who caused more than $25,000 damage to a former seniors complex in Rivière-Verte.

One or more individuals broke into the vacant building on Rue Principale on April 22 or April 23, Const. Steve Gagnon said in a statement.

The vandal or vandals broke holes in walls and doors, smashed a window, sinks and toilets and destroyed other property, both inside and outside the building, said Gagnon.

A smashed toilet was part of the damage done to a vacant building on Rue Principale. (RCMP)

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the person or persons responsible is asked to call the RCMP at 506-263-1050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).