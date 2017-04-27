RCMP are seeking the public's help to determine who caused more than $25,000 damage to a former seniors complex in Rivière-Verte.
One or more individuals broke into the vacant building on Rue Principale on April 22 or April 23, Const. Steve Gagnon said in a statement.
The vandal or vandals broke holes in walls and doors, smashed a window, sinks and toilets and destroyed other property, both inside and outside the building, said Gagnon.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the person or persons responsible is asked to call the RCMP at 506-263-1050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).