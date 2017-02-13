Despite one of the worst snowstorms of the decade, florists at Blooms Flower Shop in Sackville put in a full day of work on Monday preparing for Valentine's Day.

Even so, sales for Valentine's Day were down on account of the blizzard, said Haidee Robertson, who co-owns Blooms with Trudee Wood.

"Well, the walk-in traffic will be minimal," Robertson said with a laugh as the storm raged outside.

"Basically, half the business will be gone, but tomorrow will just be that much busier, hopefully."

Not a normal day

On a normal Feb. 13, Robertson said, the phone would be ringing off the hook, and people would be coming in to order throughout the day.

Blooms flower shop was one of the few businesses open in Sackville, or anywhere else, during Monday's storm. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

But with a slower day comes more time to prepare for Valentine's Day, the shop's biggest day of the year.

"If it wasn't storming, we'd probably be here 16, 18 hours. We'd be working through the night for sure, and then we're up early tomorrow morning."

Robertson said about a dozen men driving trucks made it through the doors during the storm, until early afternoon when Ben Coursey showed up with snow-covered pants.

The first-year student at Mount Allison University was there to pick up a dozen red roses for his girlfriend.

Planning well in advance, Coursey ordered the bouquet on Jan. 30, his "first time buying flowers for Valentine's Day."

Ben Coursey, a first-year Mount Allison University student, braved the storm to pick up a dozen roses for his girlfriend. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

While climbing snowbanks wasn't part of the plan, he said it was worth it.

"It was pretty bad," he said. "They plowed the sidewalks at least once, but my feet were really cold. I looked down and I was up to my knees in snow."

Longer wait

Robertson said she's open to new orders on Tuesday, but-last minute Romeos might be in for a longer wait. Most Valentine's Days, the lineup reaches the back of the store.

"If we can do it we send it out," she said. "For sure we never turn down any business."

Haidee Robertson, putting in a full day Monday to fill Valentine's Day orders, says the blizzard cut into business, but she's hopeful Tuesday will make up for it. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Giving examples of how far staff will go to fill an order, Robertson mentioned the time she included chicken soup with a bouquet at the request of a parent who couldn't be there in person.

Robertson said she happily delivered the special package to the sick Mount Allison student.

In anticipation of Valentine's Day, 1,300 roses were ordered in December.

Robertson feels confident that most, if not all, will find their way into a bouquet by Tuesday evening, as long as the storm let's up in time.