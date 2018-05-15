Ambitious Saint John plan includes new neighbourhood on port land

A large residential, retail and commercial development on Saint John Harbour at Long Wharf is one of the surprising nuggets proposed in a long-awaited neighbourhood plan for the central peninsula.

City staff have just rolled out a draft of the plan, which sets ambitious growth targets for the peninsula, an area that includes the uptown and some of Saint John's oldest neighbourhoods.

The plan is a key ingredient in the city's long-range strategy to limit urban sprawl and add density to the core areas.

Its 30-year objectives include construction of 1,500 residential units, the addition of 3,000 residents to the area and $350 million in added tax base.

Owned by port

Port Saint John owns the 7.3-hectare Long Wharf site, which the draft plan describes as "under-utilized."

Although not involved in creating the plan, the port is unlikely to be opposed, given its willingness several years ago to let Irving Oil build its headquarters at Long Wharf. That project didn't go forward.

"Long Wharf's location on the waterfront and adjacent to Uptown make it a strategic, long-term infill development opportunity within the Central Peninsula," the draft plan says.

Anne McShane is thrilled with the proposed plan.

Something people can picture

McShane sat on the neighbourhood action team, a committee linking the community with city planners.

She said the plan in general brings ideas down to "street level," with individual proposals for areas such as Union Street, Waterloo Village and the south end.

There's a new vibe uptown. A lot of young professionals and young working people are deciding to stay uptown. - Percy Wilbur, developer

She admitted a lot would have to happen before the vision for Long Wharf can become a reality.

"It's not owned by the city, it's owned by the port," McShane said. "What that does now is it's a launching pad for further discussion with the port of 'How do we make this happen? Let's see what we can do with the community's vision for this area.'"

Paula Copeland, Port Saint John's director of communications, said the port currently doesn't have the right to approve residential development on the land it manages.

"That would need to be changed [by the federal government]."

Elsewhere on the peninsula, Percy Wilbur has already bought into the idea of the area's rebirth in a big way.

Developer feels 'new vibe'

An architect's rendering of adjacent properties being developed by Percy Wilbur at Charlotte and Union streets in uptown Saint John. (TOSS Solutions Inc)

He's investing about $800,000 in the reconstruction of a historic three-storey commercial and residential building at 1 Charlotte St.

The plan includes a modern glass-fronted addition taking over an adjacent empty lot on Union Street.

Wilbur launched the project without a single tenant signed up for either the ground floor commercial space or the 1,000-square-foot high-end apartments on the 150-year-old building's upper floors.

"There's a new vibe uptown," he said. "A lot of young professionals and young working people are deciding to stay uptown. There's lots of beautiful restaurants and bars and amenities to keep people occupied in their leisure."

Wants bike-friendlier area

Wilbur said he agrees with the plan's vision but also hopes the city can make bike lanes and bike trails a priority. And he would like to see a plan to bury "horrific" electric, phone and cable lines.

"It's time to get rid of these ugly-looking telephone poles, with wires hanging off them on some of our beautiful streets," he said.

The draft plan now faces a lengthy public consultation process that will include a review by the city's planning advisory committee.

A final version is expected to be presented to city council for approval in the fall.