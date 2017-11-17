A cottage in the Lake George area has been destroyed by a fire that broke out early Friday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m., firefighters with the Upper Kingsclear Fire Department responded to the fire on Lake Road, off Route 635, an area southwest of Fredericton.

The fire was called in by a neighbour who lived down the road from the cottage.

By the time firefighters arrived on scene, the building's roof and sidings were engulfed in flames, said Murray Crouse, the department's fire chief.

"It was flat when we got there," he said. "The roof … was burned off of it [the cottage] and the walls were burned off of it."

On scene of reported fully involved structure fire on Lake rd off route 635 with @NB_Power on scene dealing with down power lines n restoring power to lake rd — @UKFD

Nobody was home when the fire broke out, as Crouse believes the cottage was a seasonal home. But downed power lines nearby, forced about four to five homes to lose power in the area.

NB Power crews were also on scene and were able to restore power within a few hours.

Crouse said the 24 firefighters on scene were able to get the fire under control around 5:30 a.m. and nobody was injured.

The fire chief doesn't know the cause of the fire or where the fire started in the home. He does not believe the fire was suspicious.