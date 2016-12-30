Uptown Saint John will reverberate with dreamy, experimental sounds in the early hours of New Year's Eve 2017.

Unsilent Night is an original work by New York composer Phil Kline. It's designed to be played by many people holding portable music players.

Since it was created in New York in the 1990s, the piece has been performed at free events all over the world.

Boom-boxes to Bluetooth

Classical musician and experimental music enthusiast Andrew Reed Miller is the organizer of the Unsilent Night in Saint John.

"Originally, participants used CD or cassette boom boxes," said Miller. "Nowadays, it's usually smartphones and portable speakers.

'It ends up being this amazing, multi-channel, dreamy soundscape,' says Miller, a bass player for Symphony New Brunswick. (Nienke Izurieta Photography)

Participants pre-download the tracks online, stream the audio using the free Unsilent Night app and Bluetooth speakers, or receive CDs and boomboxes when they arrive. Those who aren't into participating can simply come and listen.

"It ends up being this amazing, multi-channel, dreamy soundscape," said Miller, a bass player for Symphony New Brunswick.

It's not the first experimental music event Miller has hosted in Saint John. Earlier this fall, Miller's experimental music venue Open Arts presented Toronto marimba duo Tactus playing "trance-like" acoustic takes on compositions by Philip Glass and Aphex Twin. At Halloween, Open Arts screened the classic silent horror film The Cabinet of D.Caligari with an original score by Miller.

Dreamy, mobile soundscape

Unsilent Night is unique, he said, because "we're walking all around uptown, even in indoor spaces, so hundreds of other people are listening and participating as well."

"Once you have over six or seven people, it starts to sound really amazing," Miller said. "Plus we're always walking, and as you move, the sound changes. When you get into an alley, let's say, the sound reverberates off the walls. It's really cool.

"I love expanding people's minds, and ears. A lot of people are in their own little bubbles, and something like Unsilent Night, when we walk by and do this thing, people look shocked, at first, then they get this incredible smile once they hear it and realize what it is.

Unsilent Night starts at 7 p.m. sharp at Interaction School at 228 Germain St., and runs until 8 p.m. Participation is free and materials are provided. Visit unsilentnight.com for the free mp3s, iPhone and Android apps.