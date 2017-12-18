Jacques Paul Couturier has been named interim president of the University of Moncton. ((UMoncton/Twitter))

The University of Moncton has named Jacques Paul Couturier the school's interim president.

Couturier replaces Raymond Théberge, who is leaving to accept the role of Canada's Commissioner of Official Languages. Théberge, who has been president since 2012, will leave on Jan. 26.

Couturier, the vice-president of the school's Edmundston campus since 2013, was chosen for "his broad-ranging experience and familiarity with university affairs," according to a release from the university.

Jacques Paul Couturier est nommé recteur et vice-chancelier par intérim de l’Université de Moncton https://t.co/n6448Kavj5 — @umoncton

"The Board of Governors welcomes the appointment of Dr. Couturier as interim president," said board president Edith Doucet in the statement.

"In light of his extensive familiarity with the university's current affairs, I am confident that he will fulfil his mandate with skill and integrity."

Next president

Couturier was the dean of studies at the Edmundston campus from 2004 to 2013 before taking over the vice-presidency. He came to the university as a history professor in 1992 and lead the humanities sector. He also served on numerous university governance committees, including the academic senate, board of governors and joint planning committee.

He received an undergraduate degree from the University of Moncton before earning a PhD and a master's degree in history at the University of Montreal.

The selection process for the next president and vice-chancellor will begin in January and could take up to 15 months.

A decision on filling the vacant vice-president post in Edmundston will be made in January.