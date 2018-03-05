The drought is finally over.

After 51 years, the University of New Brunswick's Varsity Reds men's basketball team won the AUS title with an 84-81 win over St. Francis Xavier University over the weekend.

"It was pretty surreal and felt better than I ever thought it was going to feel," said Brent Baker, head coach for the men's Varsity Reds basketball team.

"I bleed Varsity Red, baby."

Inside a locker room in Halifax, that feeling was shared in a speech with players after the big game.

"You're the guys that broke a 51-year drought and your names are the ones that are going to go on that … cup, " he said.

The basketball coach also gave a special applause to Javon Masters, U Sports all-time scoring leader, who joined the team five years ago.

Watching the Kitchener, Ont., native "cap off his career" with a much-deserved win at Atlantic University Sport championship was "so special," Baker said.

"I knew he was going to be a good player I just didn't know he was going to be great.

'We call ourselves the pack and it doesn't matter who is out there getting it done.' - Brent Baker, Varsity Reds men's basketball coach

"Five years ago, the basketball gods finally shined upon us."

In a media release, Masters also said a lot of work went into Sunday night's success.

"It is so much hard work and time and effort that we, as a team, have put in," Masters said.

"We were down early to a phenomenal St. FX team, and coach Baker told us to never quit, the game is 40 minutes. It looked like the fatigue of three games in three days caught up to them. We just attacked. It was a gritty win."

Baker, a St. FX alumni and former coach there, said players have been working as a team throughout the entire season.

"We call ourselves the pack and it doesn't matter who is out there getting it done," he said.

"That's the guy who's getting it done. We don't worry about who's getting all the accomplishments … we really tried to sell team this year. Yesterday, we did it as a team."

The University of New Brunswick Varsity Reds celebrate with the 2018 AUS men’s basketball championship banner. (Atlantic University Sport)

But the 2018 AUS title didn't come without challenges.

Last year, the basketball team finished second overall. Baker said the players had more talent than anybody but the team's culture wasn't there.

"We were kind of a selfish group and we weren't playing as a team," he said.

"We took a big step back last year and we said, 'Just because we're winning, we're [still] not doing it right.'"

'We've got a guy'

So the team went out and recruited, bringing "good solid kids" and some new coaches on board.

"Our whole goal all year long was, when we recruit we want two of every player in every position," he said.

"We want competitive depth … doesn't matter who steps up, when we've got foul trouble, we've got injuries, we've got a guy. That really came through yesterday [Sunday]."

Javon Masters about to break U Sports all-time leading scorer record1:50

But the game's not over yet.

The U Sports Final 8, the national championship, starts Thursday.

The Varsity Reds have are the No. 6 seed and will face No. 3 McGill Redmen at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax that day.

"We've got the pack and we'll go hunting again this week," he said.