The University of Moncton adopted its long-awaited sexual violence policy over the weekend and says such behaviour will not be tolerated on campus.

A respectful and safe environment for students, faculty and staff is a priority for the university, said Edgar Robichaud, vice-president of administration and human resources.

The new policy covers everything "from sexual harassment to cyber sexual violence, to sexual aggression or rape," said Robichaud, who was part of the working group that developed the policy.

He described it as a three-step process that will be overseen by a yet to be hired commissioner.

"First, make people aware, educate, prevention. Secondly, support victims. And finally, put in a complaint process to be sure that if a situation occurs, it can be addressed."

Sanctions can range from a reprimand up to being expelled or fired, depending on the seriousness of the offence, he said.

1 year after cyber attack

The policy comes nearly one year after a student was targeted by a malicious email campaign.

Starting in late February, a series of 10 emails were sent to up to 2,000 students and staff, many containing a video or photo of the student that were sexually graphic in nature.

Robichaud took issue Tuesday with the case being referred to as a "cyber attack."

"It was an email that was mailed out to a number of students but that had a sexual violence background to it," he said.

Although the case brought the issue of sexual violence "to the forefront," the university had started working on the policy a few months prior, said Robichaud.

Up to that point, there had been "very few" complaints about sexual violence at the university, he said, but officials also realized many victims never come forward.

"So we wanted to put together a policy that raised awareness on campus, contributed to the education of our university community on this situation, and help victims come forward and let the university know these situations happen so we could accompany them, help them through this process."

The university previously had a sexual harassment policy and a respectful workplace and study environment policy.

Under the new policy, anyone who feels they have been the victim of sexual violence will be encouraged to seek out the commissioner, who will provide intervention services, said Robichaud.

That could range from connecting them with health or security services, to adjusting their course load for the semester, to putting in a formal complaint, he said.

If there's a formal complaint, the commissioner will hire an investigator to determine whether there has been sexual violence and provide conclusions to a sanctions committee, said Robichaud.

The committee will recommend sanctions, which will then go to the president for a final decision, he said.

Based on expertise and consultation

The working group that developed the policy was comprised of a wide-range of people from both inside and outside the university who have expertise in the issue, said Robichaud.

He cited faculty from social sciences, health and security staff and graduate students working on the topic of sexual violence as examples.

There was also at least three consultation processes, he said, describing the work as "intensive."

Some people have described the year-long process as long, while others have said they thought it was "maybe too quick," said Robichaud.

"When you have those two extremes, I think well maybe we were pretty close to the right level."

The selection committee is currently looking at potential candidates for the new commissioner position and hopes to have somebody in place by January, said Robichaud.

As for the man behind the vicious email campaign at the university last winter, Robichaud said the case is still in the hands of the RCMP.

"They're not really sharing much information of where they're going," he said, adding he hasn't heard anything "for a few months."

RCMP confirmed in June the man lives in Morocco and said they were working with Moroccan police, as well as Crown prosecutors, to try to lay charges against the individual.

On Tuesday, ​Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh told CBC News the investigation is ongoing, and she had no new information to release.