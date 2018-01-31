A strange collection of items is piling up in the University of Moncton student federation. All sorts of gadgets and electronics are being collected in a box, to be returned to Amazon.

At least 30 packages have arrived since November 2017, no one at the office is claiming them, and there is no return address.

Federation president Tristian Gaudet contacted Amazon to figure out where it was coming from.

Tristian Gaudet laughed as he described the excitement around opening the office mail, since the anonymous packages started arriving. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

"They don't seem to know why we are receiving them."

"It's kind of odd because we're receiving it at our old address. That was being used in the nineties."

Items include a record player, watches, dog toys, a dashboard camera, iPod case, phone chargers, foot hygiene products, a hunter's video camera and half a dozen sex toys, to name a few.

According to Gaudet, since the packages started arriving, opening the office mail has become a lot more fun.

"Everybody gangs up to see exactly what's in the box.

Everything shipped to the federation will be sent back to Amazon, except the sex toys. Those will all be given out as prizes at a fundraiser. (Pierre Fournier)

"There doesn't seem to be any links to what we are receiving and why we are receiving them, but whatever, it just keep coming in."

He estimated that all told, the shipped items would be worth about $1,000.

"Who's paying for this we're not sure."

And strangely enough, U de M is only one of many student unions getting the odd assortment of items in the mail with no return address.

Royal Roads University in Victoria, University of Regina, University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Ryerson in Toronto, Wilfrid Laurier in Waterloo, Ont., Dalhousie in Halifax, and St. Francis Xavier in Antigonish, N.S., have also confirmed they've been receiving mysterious Amazon packages since the fall.

The U of M federation council decided to return the items to Amazon — everything except the sex toys. Those are being donated to a "sex toy bingo." It's an annual fundraiser, where the bingo winner gets a sex toy.

Gaudet said the items may as well go to use.