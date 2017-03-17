The University of Saskatchewan Huskies advanced to the semifinals of the University Cup hockey championship with an overtime victory over the York University Lions of Toronto.

Levi Cable's goal 61 seconds into the overtime period lifted Saskatchewan to a 1-0 victory on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic champion St. Francis Xavier University X-Men claimed the last semifinal berth with a 4-1 victory over the McGill University Redmen on Friday night.

The X-Men took a 1-0 lead in the first on a goal by Matt Needham and increased that to 2-0 through 40 minutes with a goal by Michael Clarke.

Christiane Lalonde's powerplay goal at 4:04 of the third period brought the Redmen to within one goal, but the Antigonish, N.S., school secured the victory with third-period goals by Mark Tremaine at 12:09 and Holden Cook at 13:01 of the third period to take a 4-1 lead.

The X-Men, who entered the championship as the second seed, will play Saskatchewan in one semifinal game Saturday at 4 p.m.

The eighth-ranked Acadia Axemen and fifth-ranked University of New Brunswick Varsity Reds will meet in the other semifinal matchup at noon AT on Saturday.

St. FX holds down the No. 2 ranking in the championship while McGill was ranked in seventh place.The top-seeded University of Alberta Golden Bears were upset by Acadia in Thursday's opening game.

The championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, with the bronze medal game at 9:30 a.m.