Historic church struck by lightning, endures flooding year after year

A minister in flood-stricken Sheffield is counting her blessings — especially after historically high floodwaters poured into one of the historic churches along the St. John River.

Sheffield United Church, about 27 kilometres east of Fredericton, is surrounded by muddy water, with at least two feet of it inside the church at one point.

"If you sat in the pews right now you'd have a very wet posterior," said Mary Tingley, the minister.

As of Wednesday, water levels in Maugerville had declined to 6.87 metres, still above the flood stage of six metres.

Tingley, who lives in Keswick Ridge, works at two other churches — in Scotchtown and Lakeville Corner — that are also affected by the flood.

At least two feet of water filled the pews of the church in Sheffield, between Fredericton and Jemseg on Route 105. (Photo: John Pomeroy)

More than a week ago, she quickly discovered the Sheffield Church was in serious danger.

"We were all sort of preparing for an event but to prepare and then have it suddenly happen are two very different things," Tingley said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

"This one was so fast."

In Sheffield, church secretary John Pomeroy, who lives up the road from the church on Route 105, was able to get inside the building by boat and save the organ and the church's sound system.

He described rising water levels inside the building as "heartbreaking."

Hanging onto history

This isn't the first time the church has experienced the wrath of Mother Nature.

The historic landmark, founded in 1763 and rebuilt in 1842, has been struck by lighting and endured countless floods that have been devastating for the 10 families in the congregation.

"They're hanging onto remnants of history, trust and faithfulness to persevere and endure," Tingley said.

"Those kinds of lessons you don't get in a book. They really come from life experiences in a community."

Tingley and her three congregations were cut off from their churches because of high water levels and road closures, forcing them to cancel Sunday service this past weekend.

This low-lying stretch along the St. John River near Jemseg sees high water every year but usually not this high. (Facebook)

In the meantime, church goers have been talking on Facebook, Tingley said. They're checking in on the situation and what's needed and working through the shock of the flood damage.

"The devastation has been huge," she said.

Although water levels are high, she's looking at the flood as a blessing and is proud to be part of the community — especially in times like this.

"This community has taught me so much about perseverance and what it really means to be at the heart of a community," she said.

"Everybody's reaching out in ways that are just so amazing."

A little bit of normal

In times like this, she said, it's also important to have "little moments" of normalcy.

She reminds people affected by the flood to take part in routines that feel normal, such as talking on the phone, sipping a cup of coffee in the morning, or eating a few slices of bacon for breakfast.

"When someone says to me, 'I'm going to take some bacon out and cook breakfast for the folks that are out on my deck, that's a wonderful experience of normalcy, even if it's only lasting for a few moments," Tingley said.

She said the churches will be checking this week with Samaritan's Purse, a non-denominational evangelical organization, about support.

"It's going to take some time to literally dry out," Tingley said. "That building has been in floods over and over and over again."