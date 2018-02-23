A public-sector union leader who's running as a Liberal election candidate while negotiating a contract with the Liberal government says there's no conflict between the two roles.

Andy Hardy, the president of Local 1190 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, says that's because he's not clear on Liberal Premier Brian Gallant's policies or his government's track record.

"I'm not really familiar with the Liberal policies," he said. "I suspect they're the same type of policies as any government — you know, try to create jobs and save money.

"Our job as 1190 is to get them to spend as much money as we can on roads and infrastructure and all the different government departments."

Hardy said he doesn't plan to ramp up his campaign until his term as union president ends in May, so his lack of knowledge about the party will ensure the two roles don't come into conflict.

"I don't know much about the policies, to be honest with you. I'm not going to lie to you. I haven't read up on them and nobody's sent me any policies. They know my role is as president of 1190."

Hardy's union represents highway construction and maintenance employees of the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

He was nominated last month as the Liberal candidate in Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin in the Sept. 24 provincial election.

Hardy said he won't have an issue defending the Gallant government's record because, "I don't really know the record, to be honest with you."

Past critical comments

Progressive Conservative MLA Jeff Carr said he found Hardy's comments curious.

"He's been negotiating with governments over the last decade, probably, as a union leader, so it would surprise me he doesn't understand the philosophy of the current government he is a candidate for."

CUPE has had a contentious relationship with several Liberal governments over program cuts and privatization of public-sector work.

In fact, Hardy's office contains a few items of anti-Liberal paraphernalia, including a "Say No to Sodexo" sign urging the Gallant government to cancel plans to privatize hospital food and laundry services. There's also a vintage "In McKenna No Trust" sticker.

In 2016, he denounced job cuts at Transportation as "purely political," and last fall he questioned the Liberal decision to let Medavie run the extramural care program.

Last month, two weeks before his nomination, he blamed departmental directives on plowing for poor road conditions after a major storm.

Now he says those comments, including on a policy to pull plow drivers off the roads between 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., led the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to change the practice.

"My interviews … made quite a bit of difference," he said.

"My understanding is that 11-4 rule isn't being followed anymore. … I think we had a big impact on what's going on there now with winter maintenance."

Labour still stands with NDP

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Bill Fraser could not be reached for comment.

John Gagnon, acting president of the New Brunswick Federation of Labour, says the federation officially supports the NDP again following a "rift" during Dominic Cardy's leadership of the party.

But he said the Liberals have recently enacted policies that have been "very, very positive" for unions, such as first-contract legislation, and it's up to individual unions and locals to decide what kind of partisan activity to allow.

Hardy said CUPE Local 1190's pressure is one reason the Liberals have "turned back" from plans to hire private-sector contractors to run highway maintenance services like lighting and sign-making.

Last fall, he asked questions at a public meeting in Miramichi on the Medavie deal and says now he was satisfied when Health Minister Benoit Bourque told him there is an escape clause in the contract.

'That's the only job I have'

Local 1190 will begin negotiating a new contract with the Liberal government later this month. Hardy said he offered to resign as union president after winning the Liberal nomination, but his executive asked him to stay on until his term ends in May.

Until then, he said, "I'm doing my job as CUPE president, yeah. That's the only job I have."

He said he won't soften the union's position to make life easier for the Liberal government he wants to join.

"That'll never happen. People know me. People in the Liberal party know that 1190 is right here," he said, tapping his heart. "It's going to be here, probably, for the rest of my life. It'll never leave me."

He also said he's one person on an eight-member negotiating team that votes on any major decisions.

Hardy also said the Gallant government will not give CUPE a better deal to help him.

"If they'd do that, that would be great. I wouldn't turn it down. I'd say 'Yes, where do I sign,' if it's a great contract with great wages and great benefits," he said.

But because of the precedent it would set, "they're not going to do that," he said.

Carr said the perception still raises questions.

"If I was a taxpayer or a member of CUPE 1190 ... while I like Andy I would still be wondering in the back of mind as a member whose best interest he is working for."