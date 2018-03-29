UNB Saint John student pitch for smart highways lands spot in national contest

We have smartphones and smart homes, and now, if some students in Saint John are successful, we may someday see smart roads and highways.

Four undergraduate business students from UNB Saint John pitched their idea for intelligent highways to a nationwide transformational infrastructure competition.

Their proposal for a smart highway design that feeds vital road, traffic and weather data to drivers and road maintenance crews landed them in the top 20 of the CanInfra Challenge.

The students propose connecting vital safety information from censors along the roads to technology existing in our phones and cars. (YouTube/SmartRoads.ca)

"The idea is to have censors along the roads, and use technology existing in our phones and cars, and connect them together for information that's useful for all drivers," said first-year business student Nakul Gupta.

"What we're trying to do is give people actual information on conditions. If you see signs that the road might be slippery when wet, it's better if you knew the road was actually slippery."

The information proposed for display would include road hazards, traffic and local weather. It could appear in cars and on modified roadside signs showing updates in real time, and could help road crews monitor changing conditions.

For all drivers

"We're trying to make it accessible and useful for everyone," said Gupta.

"You could know what part of the road is damaged and how heavily, so you can take out repairs more quickly. In a storm, you can tell how much salt one area needs, so you have that information before you plan where to send your plows."

Gupta is joined by second-year science student Blake Constable and first-year business students Prajain Raj Maskey and Peter Hopper.

Moving into the top 20 contenders was "an experience," Hopper told Information Morning Saint John on Thursday.

"Who would have thought a bunch of first and second year-undergrad students would be able to compete with the high level of education with these groups," he said.

Alaska-inspired

"These are professional groups devoting all their time to these projects. We cracked the top 20 by putting in extra time while balancing full course loads."

The group said it's broadening the basic idea of autonomous, self-driving vehicles to include a data network for all drivers.

In Fairbanks, Alaska, the Department of Transportation partnered with Microsoft to monitor snow and ice conditions on the road remotely and carry out maintenance based on the most up-to-date conditions.

"This is kind of what we're doing," Gupta said.

"We're looking at taking it a step further and giving it to the public in real time, so they can drive safer."

Up to judges, votes

Since making it to the top 20, the UNB students have been refining their idea with help from Boston Consulting Group, one of the companies sponsoring the competition.

And online voting can move them ahead to the next stage of competition. Three of the teams to advance will have captured the most online votes, while the remaining seven will be chosen by judges.

The top 10 teams will receive $5,000 to further develop their proposals and travel to Toronto to pitch their ideas in May.

Nakul Gupta and Peter Hopper are first-year students at UNB Saint John. For more details on the project and to vote, visit www.smartroads.ca 8:48

The top winner from the third and final round receives $50,000 and a pitch session with senior government and private-sector leaders. The second-place team and people's choice will each receive $25,000.

More details of the project and the online voting page can be found at www.smartroads.ca.