The UNB Varsity Reds can advance to the University Cup Men's Hockey Championship final with a win on Saturday before the hometown crowd in Fredericton.

The fifth-seed Varsity Reds battle the No. 8 Acadia Axemen in a semifinal game at noon at the Aitken Centre.

The other semifinal, scheduled for 4 p.m., features the No. 2 St. Francis Xavier X-Men against the No. 6 Saskatchewan Huskies.

The championship is Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Varsity Reds are led by fourth-year forward Philippe Maillet, who was named the Canadian university hockey player of the year at an awards ceremony Wednesday night.

The next day, he scored three goals in UNB's 5-1 win over Queen's, which put them in Saturday's semifinal.