Students at the University of New Brunswick are trying to solve an ecological mystery: why have Washademoak Lake and the Canaan River that drains into it turned brown three times in recent decades.

Meagan Betts, one of the UNB science students studying the watershed, said the group has consulted with local people and heard several theories about what causes the problem.

"We've heard everything," Betts said. "Forestry operations. We've heard that it's a shallow tidal river system and that wind can really disturb sediment. We've heard that it's situated on very vulnerable erodible soil."

The group is holding a public meeting on the issue tonight in Cambridge-Narrows, a village that straddles the lake about 70 kilometres east of Fredericton.

Past incidents

The last time the lake turned brown was in 2016.

"When the ice melted in the spring, the water was brown and it stayed brown all summer," said Betts.

"The whole Washademoak Lake was chocolate milk all summer," said Monica Forestell, another student studying the watershed.

At the time, the Department of Environment and Local Government investigated and confirmed there were no toxins in the water but it couldn't explain the change of colour.

CBC News tried Thursday to find out if the department had learned anything since then but has not received a response.

Canaan-Washademoak Watershed Association president Robena Weatherley said lumbering practices are often thought to be the reason for the original incident in 1989.

It's believed the lake turned brown for the first time in 1989.

While the cause was never conclusively uncovered, Robena Weatherley, head of the Canaan-Washademoak Watershed Association, said bad forestry practices in the area were suspected.

"It always was a lumbering area, but there wasn't clear-cutting, for instance," Weatherley said. "So we have lost a good deal of our forest cover over the watershed in general."

Weatherley said a reason hasn't been found for the 2016 sediment incident, but the "extremely erodible" soil is an issue, which may be intensified by residential development along the watershed.

"Unfortunately, a lot of times the trees are removed from the shore," she said.

"There are laws that prohibit that, but unfortunately they aren't always being enforced, shall we say."

UNB class takes interest

The new study is part of the UNB students' practicum course in environment and resource management.

"We had the choice between a few different projects and this one definitely caught my eye the most," said Forestell.

She said data collection has already begun and is quite extensive.

"We've done quite a bit of social data collection, going out to the watershed, talking with local residents," she said.

Some students are focusing on aerial photos and images obtained from light detection technology known as LiDAR.

Others are studying wind and wave action.

"Lots of different things," Forestell said

Environmental concerns

The danger of the brown water is unknown, but there is concern. (CBC)

The impact of the brown water on the watershed and aquatic life is not yet known.

"There could be literally no impact from it being muddy, [but] mostly just an esthetic issue," she said.

"It could go all the way to having impacts to the environment in terms of aquatic health. It could also just impact how people use the water recreationally."

Even if it's not clear if there is a danger, Weatherley said the brown water is still a concern, especially for the salmon that run up the Canaan River.

"All of these things lead to higher temperatures of the water and some [wildlife] are very sensitive to higher temperatures," she said.

The public meeting Thursday is at the Cambridge-Narrows Municipal building at 7 p.m.