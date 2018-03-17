The St. Francis Xavier X-Men entered Saturday's national semifinal hockey game with a chip on their shoulder, and they left victorious.

The X-Men beat their Atlantic Conference rivals, the UNB Varsity Reds, 5-4 in overtime the advance to Sunday's University Cup championship game.

"I couldn't be more prouder of this group right now," said X-Men coach Brad Peddle.

Adam Stevens scored with less than a minute left in overtime to give St. FX the win. He called it the biggest goal of his career.

"It was pretty well wide open, so I just tried to bear down and put it in," Stevens said.

St. FX fans cheer for their team during Saturday's national semifinal. (Philip Drost/CBC)

The X-Men had a chance to win it in regulation, with a penalty shot with two minutes left in the third period, but UNB goalie Alex Dubeau came up with the save.

Earlier in the period, the X-Men tied it up on a 5-on-3 power play. A few minutes later, the X-Men took the lead.

But UNB kept pushing, and with just over five minutes left in the third, the Varsity Reds evened the score and sent the game to overtime.

The Varsity Reds tied it up late in the third period, sending the game to overtime. (Philip Drost/CBC)

The X-Men's loss to UNB in the Atlantic University Sport conference championship a week earlier lit a fire under his team, Peddle said.

"We weren't happy with our AUS finals," said coach Peddle.

"We were really angry about it and the guys had a chip on their shoulder."

Varsity Reds fans have had plenty to cheer about this year, despite Saturday's "heartbreaking" loss. (Philip Drost/CBC)

The X-Men will go on to play the winner of the other semifinal game between the Saskatchewan Huskies and the Alberta Golden Bears. UNB will play the loser for the bronze medal.

"This is a heartbreaker for our group," said UNB coach Gardiner McDougall.

"The toughest day as far as a hockey career goes for our team will be tomorrow … that's the way it's going to go sometimes."