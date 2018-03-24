More than 100 students across the country participated in Atlantic Canada's first conference on the business of sports, changes in the industry and how to make it more inclusive.

Hosted by UNB, the event, which sold out its 150 spaces, could make a big difference influencing the students in attendance, said co-chairs and UNB students Charlotte Sampson and Kristian D'Amore.

"I think we want our delegates to feel like they have a voice and they have a part to play and they can make a difference in the industry," said Sampson.

Of the many topics covered over the weekend, one focused on using sports to fight inequality. A panel of sports professionals, who have worked to break down barriers for Indigenous, LGBTQ and women, offered powerful stories and advice.

Among them was Heather Ambery, a member of Canada's Olympic Committee and a former UNB athlete. As a former sport management student, she said it was interesting to come back to share her experiences.

"It's becoming so cool to promote women, strong powerful women, when that wasn't necessarily the case before" she said. It helps that there are so many more women going through the stream of education now, she said.

On Saturday, a panel of sports professionals tackled the issue of inclusion for Indigenous, LGBTQ and woman in sports. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Ambery said since students don't move into leadership roles right after graduation, it's important to keep speaking up to inspire change.

"Those small little actions ... will end up making such a difference, that will make this glass ceiling irrelevant by the time they're ready to become leaders."

Diversity is good for business, says a Deloitte Canada study advocating the benefits of building more inclusive organizations. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux also spoke during the panel, about the importance of owning your identity. Heroux said he's been quite public with his own story of coming out as gay man.

"I think sports and business and those two worlds colliding can be such a powerful thing and that's what I want to hammer home," he said.

Heroux said it's important to be authentic as well as vulnerable to connect with the students.

CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux said it was powerful to see 150 students interested in using sport as a means for social change. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

He said the current appetite for social change has created a tipping point in society, and he's excited to see it supported by students at the conference.

"People say sports aren't political. I think they really can be the catalyst for social change," he said. "And to see 150 students here engaging in that is a powerful thing."