UNB students create 3D printed prosthetic hand for toddlers

A team of engineering students at the University of New Brunswick has designed a new and more affordable prosthetic hand for children.

Fourth-year students Andrew Robart, Brodie Theriault, Sam Guitard and Scarlett Taviss were showing it off in Toronto this week at the Canadian Engineering Competition.

They're competing in the innovative design category for a hand designed for children one to three years old.

A team of engineering students at the University of New Brunswick has designed a new and more affordable prosthetic hand for children. Andrew Robart, Brodie Theriault, Sam Guitard, and Scarlett Taviss were showing it off in Toronto this week, at the Canadian Engineering Competition. 8:11

Their hand is 3D printed, which makes it more affordable and it also offers something other proshetic hands don't have right now.

"A lot of the hands on the market right now for a child of this age are passive, which would mean there's no driving mechanisms involved," Theriault told CBC's Shift New Brunswick.

"The way it works for us is that the thumb is the driving component, the other four fingers are going to remain static and the thumb will be driven to create a pinch between the index, middle finger and the thumb."

It's not a huge market, but for the users that use it, it's really significant in their life and allow them to use it more accurately and more often in later years. — Scarlett Taviss

Sensors will be used to detect when muscle contractions occur to then power the battery and the thumb.

"We're using it more as a training device for children born without hands," Taviss said. "There are roughly three to five people in the Atlantic region that go to the clinic."

"It's not a huge market, but for the users that use it, it's really significant in their life and allow them to use it more accurately and more often in later years."

The students will have to present their creation several times at the competition at Ryerson University, which ends on Sunday.