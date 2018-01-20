A building at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton is closed this weekend due to a chemical spill.

David Stonehouse, a spokesperson for UNB, said the incident happened Friday evening during a routine experiment in Toole Hall.

The building contains the campus' four main undergraduate chemistry laboratories.

No one was hurt but it did create fumes, and the building was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution."

The building remains closed only to allow for cleanup, he said via email.

Stonehouse did not say Saturday what kind of chemicals were released or what caused the problem in the first place.

This isn't the first time this has happened in Toole Hall.

There were also chemical releases in the same building in 2015 and 2013.

In 2013, the problem was caused by a chemical freezer that malfunctioned.