Before the opening faceoff, neither the Saskatchewan Huskies or the UNB Varsity Reds were too interested in playing a morning game for the bronze medal of the University Cup hockey championship.

But Varsity Reds coach Gardiner MacDougall reminded his players of Team Canada's semifinal loss in the Olympics and how they battled for the bronze a day later.

"It's gut-wrenching for our group when you host and you have such a season that we did and you play so hard yesterday," said MacDougall.

And just like Team Canada, once the puck dropped, both teams' competitive natures took over.

"I thought this group did an amazing job," MacDougall said.

Close game goes to overtime

The Huskies came out strong, scoring two goals in the opening period to UNB's one. Then, to start the second period, the Huskies got another one on the board to take a 3-1 lead.

The Saskatchewan Huskies led the bronze medal game of the University Cup 3-1 going into the second period. (Philip Drost/CBC)

UNB responded later in the period, scoring back-to-back-to-back goals before Saskatchewan scored a goal of their own to make it 4-4. That's how it would stay during the third, sending the game to overtime.

"I think that, despite the fact that I'm not an advocate of a bronze medal game, especially at ten in the morning, I thought that was a pretty good game," Saskatchewan coach Dave Adolph said.

Four minutes into the overtime period, UNB's Alexandre Goulet scored the team's bronze medal goal.

"We wanted to win our last game, it wasn't this game we wanted to play, but at least we achieved that result," said MaMcDougall.