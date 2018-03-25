Every Sunday for the last 13 years, men in the Fredericton area have had a chance to blow off some winter steam with ball hockey, but the league's inability to find a reliable venue is making its future uncertain.

The Freddy Ball Hockey League has struggled to find a permanent venue for its players since it began in 2005.

At first, games were being played at public schools. But rule changes, combined with problems stemming from damage to school floors during play, sent the league out looking for a new home.

It found one at the University of New Brunswick's South Gym. Now the planned demolition of the Lady Beaverbrook Gym this fall will likely give university sports priority over the ball hockey league when it comes to space.

League president Jamie Carson said he understands university sports take priority, but he'll still be sad if the players have to find a new home. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

"There are more activities that are university-based that will take precedence over us" said league president Jamie Carson. He doesn't expect to find out until August whether the league will get to keep its five-and-a-half hour slot on Sundays.

The uncertainty is putting the league's entire future in peril.

League CEO Doug Taylor said finding a venue with a suitable floor for safety purposes hasn't been easy.

In the past, he said the league was forced to relocate to Harvey, about a 40-minute drive out of town. But the extra travel caused a huge dip in registration.

'We're kind of worried'

On Sunday, Taylor watched while the North Stars took on the Goal Diggers for the league championship, while wondering if they'll be back there next year.

"We just don't know what's going to happen with the facility right now, so we're kind of worried" he said.

Other than exercise, part of the draw for some players is the draft system it uses.

Paul Richard has played for a different team during each of the league's 13 years. It's the equal playing ground that keeps him coming back, he said.

"No one team can come in just stacked and destroy everybody," he said. "So everybody has a chance every year to win."

The Fredericton North Stars won Sunday's championship game and may be the final FBHL team to win at the gym. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Richard said he's willing to travel if another venue is found, but knows not all players can.

He, like the others, would prefer to remain at the South Gym if they can. "Everything about it is great," he said. "You've got lots of parking, there's a locker room for us to change in."

If the league gets the boot from UNB, it could mean the end of play for the group in Fredericton. That's a depressing notion for Carson, who looks forward to the camaraderie and exercise each week.

"I don't do a lot during the week. I got kids, I run them all over the place," he said. "Sunday's my getaway. I get out here and I run and I play."

UNB spokesperson Natasha Ashfield said the university will try to accommodate as many groups as possible. But she said specific details still need to be worked out.

"This could be our final hurrah here at the South Gym," said Carson regretfully. "It's been a great home for us."