Dozens of cyclists donned their flashiest Christmas sweaters for a festive ride through Fredericton Saturday afternoon.

It was for the third annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Fat Bike ride, organized by the River Valley Cycling group.

Organizer Daniel Breau leads the way as the Ugly Sweater Bike Ride takes off from Trailway Brewing on Main Street.

Fat bikes have larger tires to make it easier for cyclists to ride on ice and snow, so the ride is organized to get people excited about cycling through the winter season, explained the event's organizer Daniel Breau.

Cyclist Rob Linden poses for a photo ahead of the ride. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

In addition to the dress code, participants were also asked to bring a non-perishable food item with them to be donated to local food banks, Breau said.

"It's just kind of a way to give back and get people together and have some fun and enjoy the day," he said.

Attendees line up to take off for the ride. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

About 40 people showed up to this year's event, twice as many as the first year of the ride.

"It seems to be growing every year, which is great," Breau said.

Cyclists pose for a group photo, with organizer Daniel Breau taking a selfie to get in on the action. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

Riders took off from Trailway Brewing on Main Street and made their way downtown before heading back for a few refreshments after the ride.