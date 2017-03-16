The No. 1-ranked University of Alberta Golden Bears were upset by the eighth-ranked Acadia University Axemen 4-1 Thursday in the opening game of the University Cup hockey championship in Fredericton.

Alberta took a 1-0 lead into the second period on a goal by Taylor Cooper, but the Axemen responded with second-period goals by Kyle Farrell and Boston Leier to take a 2-1 lead into the final 20 minutes.

Stephen Harper's goal at 15:32 of the third period put Acadia up 3-1 before Daniel Pettersson closed out the scoring with an empty-net goal at 19:53.

With the victory, Acadia advances to a semifinal game on Saturday against an opponent that has yet to be determined.

2nd game Thursday delayed

The host University of New Brunswick Varsity Reds play the Queen's Gaels of Kingston, Ont., on Thursday at 8 p.m. AT in the opening day's other quarter-final game.

The start time was pushed back an hour to 8 p.m. because of travel difficulties experienced by Queen's en route to New Brunswick because of a snowstorm on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Gael's didn't arrive in Fredericton until just after noon on Thursday.

The Gaels are the fourth seed in the tournament while the host Reds are ranked in the No. 5 position.

Dick White, the U-Sports delegate to the tournament, said it doesn't give the Gaels much time to prepare for the game. He said there were discussions about switching the schedule, but given the tight time frame, it wasn't possible.

"Really, to protect the integrity of the whole tournament and all eight teams, as well as the host and the TV contract, our options were very, very limited," said White. "Once we heard the roads were open at 8 p.m. last night we determined we would stick with the schedule we had with the one allowance made that we would start tonight at 8 p.m."

Two other quarter-final games are scheduled for Friday, with the University of Saskatchewan playing York University and McGill University taking on St. Francis Xavier University.

The semifinal games are scheduled for Saturday with the bronze and gold-medal games set for Sunday.