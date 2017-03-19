The University of New Brunswick Varsity Reds have defeated the University of Saskatchewan Huskies to win the national men's university hockey final on home ice for the second straight year.

The game was played in Fredericton at the Aitken Centre and was sold out.

UNB wins.. the varsity reds are back to back national champions defeating U of S 5-3. #nb pic.twitter.com/xT3FzEccSz — @laurenAbird

The Varsity Reds entered the third period with a 4-2 lead, but the Huskies scored on a five-on-three power play early in the third period, to narrow the gap to 4-3. Kohl Bauml scored at 4:17 to bring the score to 4-3. He was assisted by Connor Gay and Logan McVeigh.

Well, look at that... Cam Braes is trending. @UNBHockey #IamVRed #UCup — @VarsityReds

But the Varsity Reds came back and scored on a power play at the 8:50 mark. Cam Braes scored his fourth of the game and was assisted by Jordan Murray and Philippe Maillet.

Previous meetings between the Varisty Reds and Huskies have resulted in the Reds winning each time, outscoring the Huskies 14-6 prior to today's game.

Hockey players for the UNB Varsity Reds will now be sporting these gold medals. (Coupe U Cup/Twitter)

The Acadia Axeman of Wolfville, N.S., beat the St. Francis Xavier X-Men of Antigonish, N.S., 7-3 for the bronze medal earlier Sunday.

Last meeting between @UNBHockey and @HuskieAthletics was at 2013 #UCup, in Saskatoon. UNB won that pool play game 3-1. #IamVRed — @VarsityReds