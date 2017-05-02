Tyler Noel pleaded guilty Tuesday to the second-degree murder of 18-year-old Baylee Wylee in December 2015.

The second-degree murder conviction comes with an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for a minimum of 10 years.

A judge will set the term for Noel's parole eligibility. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 12 and 13.

A charge of first-degree murder in connection with Wylie's death was entered by the Crown on Tuesday. Noel pleaded not guilty to that charge, but then stated he would plead guilty to second-degree murder. The Crown agreed.

Noel, 19, also pleaded guilty to a charge of arson.

The body of Wylie, 18, was found on Dec. 17, 2015 in a burned-out triplex on Sumac Street in Moncton. He had been bound in plastic wrap, severely beaten while tied to a chair and stabbed up to 200 times.

Wylie's family said in a statement it will now focus on Noel's hearing to set parole eligibility.

"At first we were disappointed at the decision to even entertain a deal with Tyler (Noel) but today we feel relief with the knowledge he will be sentenced to 25 years and we shift our focus to his hearing for parole eligibility and our opportunity to share the impact this horrific crime has had on our family," read a statement by Wylie's family.

"We hope the the judge, when deciding his fate, takes into account the events, and the viciousness of what took place that night and Tyler's admitted part in it all, and that an appropriate sentence of parole eligibility will be rendered."

The body of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie was discovered in a residence on Sumac Street in Moncton by firefighters on Thursday after extinguishing an early morning fire at the residence. (Submitted)

Marissa​ Shephard, the Moncton woman who is also accused of murdering Wylie in December of 2015, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Monday morning. Her case will proceed directly to trial in the Court of Queen's Bench.

Devin Morningstar, 19, was sentenced in January to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 25 years after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and arson in Wylie's death.