New details emerge surrounding death of Tyler Fillmore

Months after the search began for her missing husband, Sara Fillmore knows her partner of 10 years is gone, but mysteries still surround his death.

Tyler Fillmore's body was found May 5 by someone fishing on the banks of the Timber River, near Port Elgin, well within the boundaries of where search parties had been looking for the 28-year-old father of four.

"It makes absolutely no sense why we didn't find him," Sara Fillmore said.

"I don't think he ever left the search area."

Fillmore said a surveillance camera captured video of her husband on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, the day before he was reported missing. It was taken at the South Shore Trading Co., an eel plant near where Tyler's van was found.

Fillmore said her late husband, Tyler, was a friendly, fun person. 'If you ran into him at a gas station he would put a smile on your face.' (Tori Weldon/CBC)

She said the footage showed Tyler walking back and forth between the van and somewhere off camera. On one trip, he changed from his shoes to a pair a boots, on another he wore a backpack she had never seen before.

"After the fifth time, he walked past the van and into the woods," Fillmore said.

He was not seen alive again.

Evidence that Tyler walked in the woods was found by a search party. A few days after the missing person report was filed, his chain, a lighter and a piece of his shirt were found in an abandoned camper trailer in the area, Fillmore said.

Tyler Fillmore's funeral card. His widow said about 300 stopped by the service. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

An autopsy has not yet been done, but Fillmore believes Tyler was in the woods, alive, for at least three days before dying of hypothermia.

Although RCMP Ground Search and Rescue, police dog services and fire departments with a helicopter, an underwater recovery team and the Department and Fisheries and Oceans joined the search, his body was not found for more than five months.

"It's possible that his body was taken out with the tide before it sank," said Sgt. Paul Gagné of the Sackville RCMP detachment.

Gagné said the area was thoroughly searched, but shifting tides can make finding a body more difficult. The tide was out when the body was first spotted, he said.

Not his usual self

Tyler and Sarah Fillmore were married for four years and had four daughters.

In the days leading up to the disappearance, Tyler was not himself, his widow said.

She hadn't seen her husband in a few days, and he'd been "a little bit off."

Maybe he just needed a break, went for a walk in the woods and tripped and fell, I don't know. - Sara Fillmore

"Tyler is happy, he talks to everybody … he's outgoing, you can tell when he's off."

Fillmore said she was keeping tabs on her husband through friends and family who lived in Sackville and Port Elgin. She reported him missing after losing track of him.

The investigation is still open, but Tyler's death was not deemed suspicious and Gagné is not sure when the autopsy will be performed.

Fillmore hopes the coroner's report will bring answers.

Regardless of how Tyler died, "I think he went into the woods because of mental health," she said.

"Maybe he just needed a break, went for a walk in the woods and tripped and fell, I don't know."

She said Tyler wasn't receiving treatment for mental health issues. In his obituary, the family asked that donations be made to Canadian Mental Health.

Sara Fillmore said her late husband wanted to be a tattoo artist, and she would let him practise on her. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Tyler was buried May 21 with the clasp of his chain, to symbolize how he kept the family together, according Fillmore.

She said her husband wasn't regularly employed when he disappeared, but he was the family's main source of income.

"If we needed something he would figure it out. He would have done anything for us."

She said being a single mother to four children isn't easy. Fillmore's sister started an online fundraiser to help the family recover from funeral expenses.

Fillmore said she appreciates the effort people put into searching for Tyler and the tips that were called in. But she and her daughters have moved away from Upper Cape, looking for a fresh start.