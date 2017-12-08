As RCMP continued their search for 28-year-old Tyler Fillmore on Friday, they said it's possible he has taken shelter in a building in the Port Elgin area.

They asked people in village to check their properties for Fillmore, a father of four from Upper Cape who vanished almost two weeks ago.

"We're just trying to explore all the possibilities," said Const. Paul Gangé.

RCMP said there have been several sightings of Fillmore, but the information didn't reach police in time.

As the days and nights get colder, there is concern about Fillmore's physical health, Gangé said.

"There is definitely a good chance he has been exposed to the elements."

Tyler and Sara Fillmore on their wedding day. The two have been together for 10 years, and have four daughters. (Submitted)

Fillmore might also have been experiencing a mental crisis when he disappeared, Gangé said.

"That medical side is of concern," he said.

Fillmore was last seen Nov. 26, and some of his personal belongings were found a few days later in a trailer in the Upper Cape area, about eight kilometres east of Port Elgin on the Northumberland Strait.

Pleas from his wife

Fillmore's wife, Sara, pleaded with property owners earlier this month to search for her husband.

She is pregnant with the couple's fifth child.

"We're everything to him and I know that wherever he is he wants to come home," Sara said.

Fillmore is five feet seven inches tall and about 142 pounds. He has red hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sackville RCMP at 506-364-5023.