Human remains IDed as missing Upper Cape father of 4

Human remains discovered along Timber River near Port Elgin on May 5 have been positively identified as those of 28-year-old Tyler Fillmore, say Southeast District RCMP.

Fillmore, a father of four from Upper Cape, about 15 kilometres west of Port Elgin, was reported missing to police on Nov. 26.

Foul play is not suspected in his death, but the investigation is continuing, Sgt. Paul Gagné said in a news release on Wednesday.

Fillmore's wife, Sara Fillmore, who was pregnant with their fifth child when he disappeared, had issued a desperate plea for the public's help to bring him home.

She described him as "an amazing father and husband."

An RCMP helicopter, police dog services, ground search and rescue, underwater recovery team, local fire departments and Fisheries and Oceans officials had searched for Tyler Fillmore, but were unsuccessful.

His truck was found off the John A. Trenholm Road near his home shortly after he disappeared, and some of his belongings were discovered on a nearby trail.

A person fishing found the human remains on the riverbank on May 5, around 1 p.m.