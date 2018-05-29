A parade 20 years in the making: Acadie-Bathurst Titan celebrated in Bathurst

It's a parade the fans of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan have been waiting to see for 20 years.

The small town of Bathurst, N.B., with a population of just over 13,000, erupted after the team won the Memorial Cup Sunday night. A procession carried the players, the Memorial Cup and the President's Cup for the first time ever.

Fans of the Titan have been waiting 20 years for this victory parade. (Gail Harding/CBC)

At least 5,000 people lined the streets for a celebration on Tuesday and filled nearby Coronation Park to show their support for the home team.

Armed with signs coloured in red, gold, and white, and wearing Titan jerseys, the fans cheered and chanted "go Titan go" as players passed through the large crowds.

Players were holding both the Memorial Cup and the President's Cup while riding in the beds of half-ton trucks. Fans cheered "go Titan go." (Gail Harding/CBC)

Samuel Asselin, a centreman for the Titan, said it was a great day. Assistant captain Noah Dobson agreed.

"It's incredible," he said in an interview with Radio-Canada. "We had tremendous support all season, especially come playoff season."

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan have won both the President's Cup and the Memorial Cup this year. (Radio-Canada)

Dobson said he's happy to share this championship with Bathurst.

Noah Dobson, assistant captain of the Titan, hoisted the cup as he travelled through the large crowd. (Gail Harding/CBC)

"Just lifting the cup in front of all the people and hearing them go crazy, it's really special."

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League team defeated the Regina Pats in the Memorial Cup final for the first time in its franchise history.

This is the Acadie-Bathurst Titan mascot. He was available for the parade as well. (Gail Harding/CBC)

Just two weeks earlier, the team won the President's Cup against the Blainville Boisbriand, earning them the title of two-time champions.

The team was relocated to Bathurst in 1998. It last won the President's Cup in 1999.