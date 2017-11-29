Two teenage boys were arrested in connection with the ransacking of a St. George church.

Police said the boys, a 15-year-old from Chance Harbour and a 17-year-old from Beaver Harbour, were released from custody and will appear in court Feb. 7.

Extensive damage was caused to the Church of Christ in St. George between Nov. 19 and Nov. 25.

The minister, Dave Haddon, discovered the damage when he went to turn the heat on for the Sunday service.

Everything that could have been thrown, he said, was thrown. Vandals ransacked his office, smashed the windows and hurled several items outside, including some speakers and other items that were even lit on fire.

Inside, four glass French doors were bashed in with just the frame left. Thermostats were pulled out of the wall, with wires dangling. The pulpit was trashed with communion plates, light bulbs and other smaller items scattered in pieces on the floor.

Police said the investigation is continuing.