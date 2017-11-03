Two more ships have been fined for violating the speed restriction set by Transport Canada in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The ships, PTI RHINE, an oil tanker and The NOMADIC MILDE, a cargo ship, received fines of $6,000 each for not complying with the temporary mandatory vessel slowdown.

Transport Canada put the slowdown in place in August to help prevent more deaths of Atlantic right whales. At the time it was implemented, 10 whales had died since early June. That number has now reached 16.

The whales have been found dead in waters from the gulf through to Cape Cod. Researchers have found many of them died through human interaction, including being struck by ships or getting entangled in fishing gear.

Vessels that are 20 metres or more in length have to reduce their speed to 10 knots in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The mandatory vessel slowdown will stay in place until the whales migrate out of the gulf.

Vessels have 30 days to pay the fine or appeal it. A total of seven ships, including a Coast Guard vessel, have been fined