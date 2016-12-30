Police are asking for the public's help locating two people missing from the Moncton area.

Ashley Perry, 30, of Riverview and Duncan Mullin, 34, of Moncton were last seen on Friday, Dec. 23.

Police say the two are believed to be together and may be travelling in a black, 2008 Kia Majentis with New Brunswick licence plate GTF 615.

Ashley Perry, 30, is five feet six inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. (Submitted/RCMP)

Duncan Mullin, 34, is six feet tall and weighs about 127 pounds. (Submitted/Codiac RCMP)

Codiac RCMP said Perry and Mullin's family and friends are concerned for their well-being.

Perry is five feet six inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has hazel eyes and a piercing below her bottom lip and recently dyed her hair auburn and red. She was last seen wearing a sweater and jeans.

Mulllin is six feet tall and weighs about 127 pounds. He has light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about where Perry or Mullin are can contact the Codiac RCMP.