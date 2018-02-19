Fredericton police said two men are facing charges after leading officers on a chase on the city's north side Sunday night.

Sgt. Scott MacKenzie said police tried to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation when it fled.

"After a short distance, it lost control and rolled over," he said.

MacKenzie said both men were uninjured.

Sunset Drive was closed for about three hours Sunday night because of the accident.

"The two males were arrested at the scene and will appear in court at a later date," he said.

He said both men would face charges under the motor vehicle act and the criminal code but couldn't elaborate on what those would be.