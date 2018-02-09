A turnip sticks recall over Listeria concerns has been updated to include another brand and it now covers all of the Atlantic provinces, possibly the country, says the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Compliments brand baby cut turnip sticks were added Thursday to the Sawler brand turnip sticks recall issued Jan. 31, as part of an ongoing investigation by the agency.

It determined the Compliments brand 340-gram bags, dated Feb. 11, 2018, with the UPC 0 68820 12504 4, could be contaminated with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes.

The agency is also warning people not to consume Sawler brand, also sold in 340-gram bags and dated Feb. 11, 2018, with the UPC 6 21063 36600 3.

Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled, but it can cause a serious infection, called listeriosis.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. In severe cases, it can even cause death.

The elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk, along with pregnant women. The infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth, the recall warns.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the consumption of the recalled products, said CFIA.

Sawler Gardens Ltd. has also recalled Sawler brand turnip sticks from the marketplace because of possible Listeria contamination. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

The recall was triggered by test results, it said.

"The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products," the advisory says. "If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public."

Sawler Gardens Ltd. is recalling the products. CFIA is verifying that the recalled products are being removed from the marketplace.

Consumers who have the recalled products should throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased, the agency said.

Wider distribution possible

People who suspect they became sick from consuming the recalled products are advised to call their doctor.

The Jan. 31 recall of the Sawler brand turnip sticks indicated the product had been sold in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Thursday's recall lists the distribution area as New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, and "possibly national."