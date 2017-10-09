This time of year, there's much to be thankful for — including a home cooked holiday feast.

Harvest House Atlantic, a faith-based organization in Moncton, hosted its annual Thanksgiving banquet on Saturday and fed more than 200 people in the surrounding area.

"We just try to make the best out of the situation," said Danny Gallant, manager with Harvest House Atlantic, who has been with the organization for 13 years.

The meal was designed for people and families that are homeless, with little money, or nowhere to go for a Thanksgiving meal.

"No families want to be homeless and we just try to help them as best we can."

Even pets were allowed to join in on the celebration.

"When someone's on the street, they've lost basically everything … for a lot of people that have lost everything, sometimes their pet is the last ounce of humanity in their mind that they have," said Gallant.

The organization has been feeding the homeless for more than 20 years, offering special dinners at Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter.

The weekend feast included turkey, stuffing, vegetables, gravy — and most importantly, a variety of desserts.

Gallant said the event is designed like a sit down restaurant. All of the volunteers have their own designated tables to serve, similar to a server at a restaurant.

"We thought it would be nice to give people a sit down meal," he said. "Something they can come in and enjoy."

Everyone is welcome

Moncton's Harvest House offers such services as a food bank, emergency shelter and GED courses. (Submitted by Harvest House Atlantic)

There were close to 30 volunteers both in the kitchen and serving meals at the event.

"Normally we serve out seconds so that would mean a lot of meals," he said. "It was bustling as soon as the doors opened."

Gallant said a lot of people in the area don't have family in Moncton or their families don't want to see them due to past experiences.

"A lot of people, this is their Thanksgiving dinner, they don't have one with family," he said.

Along with an emergency shelter, the organization offers step-up housing, addiction recovery programs, life skills and GED courses.

While the organization offers more than 150 meals a day, it plans to start fundraising now for its next big meal at Christmas.

"When people have lost everything, people become very hopeless," he said. "No matter what you've gone through in your life … there is hope."