A tugboat is towing the Gondola Point ferry RGL Fairweather back to shore after the cable broke during a crossing of the Kennebecasis River on Tuesday.

The ferry was making a regular run between Gondola Point on Route 119 and Route 845 on the Kingston Peninsula when the incident occurred.

The ferry was anchored mid-river as it waited for the tugboat to arrive. The other ferry, the William Pitt II remained in service.

Passenger Doreen Waddell said she and the other passengers had been stranded since about 1:30 p.m.

"I've been looking at my driveway all afternoon," she said as she waited for the tug.

The five-minute ferry ride, which Waddell does every day, covers a distance of 0.7 kilometres.

It's not the first time this has happened to Waddell.

"I think the same thing happened about 20 years ago. We left our cars behind and they rowed us to shore."

The RGL Fairweather operates 24 hours a day and can hold up to 24 cars.