The Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of tuberculosis in a member of the University of Moncton community.

In a news release Wednesday, the university said someone had been diagnosed with the infectious disease but did not when the case was reported, or whether it involved a student, staff or faculty member.

Public health officials are interviewing those close to the patient to find out when the person would have been contagious and people the patient had contact with, said Dr. Yves Léger, the medical officer of health for the east region.

Léger said their investigation is in its early stages, so he couldn't comment on whether anyone else may have been infected.

But he said the risk of infection is very low because tuberculosis is not easily spread.

"It usually requires many, many hours, or even days, of contact to have risk of transmission," he said.

Treatable infection

Tuberculosis is an infection of the lungs that can spread to other parts of the body, Léger said.

It usually appears as a cough that lasts several weeks or even months and is often accompanied by fever, fatigue and night sweats.

Other symptoms include bloody sputum, weight loss and loss of appetite.

Léger said the province usually sees five to 10 cases of tuberculosis a year.

It is a serious infection that has high rates of mortality if not treated, he said.

But with modern medicine, it is a very treatable disease, though it can take months to cure, he said.