The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says more needs to be done for the safety of people with reduced mobility, who continue to face risks when using railway crossings across the country.

A report following 18-month investigation into the death of a 29-year-old Moncton man calls on Transport Canada to take steps to improve safety at designated railways crossings throughout Canada.

Steven Harel's motorized wheelchair became stuck at the Robinson Street crossing in downtown Moncton, as he was crossing the railway tracks the night of July 27, 2016.

He died at the scene when a CN freight train came through and struck him.

In the report released Thursday in Moncton, circumstances surrounding Harel's death were made public.

Investigators believe several factors contributed to the fatal collision.

50 'excruciating' minutes

Don Ross, investigator in charge, revealed CN had done work on the asphalt a month before, and the reflective white lines meant to guide pedestrians through the crossing hadn't yet been repainted the night of the accident.

There was a small hole in the asphalt at the edge of the sidewalk, and Harel's right front wheel became lodged in the gravel there.

Investigators believe he could have been immobilized up to 50 minutes before the train eventually arrived and struck him.

The investigation into Harel's death by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada revealed CN had done work to the Robinson Street crossing one month before the accident. (CBC)

Those were 50 excruciating minutes, according to mother Diane Harel, who said although she's satisfied with Thursday's recommendations, the crossing is still unsafe for many of her son's friends who also have special needs.

"It's a daily thing for them," said Harel. "Some of them still get stuck, and that's not acceptable. So we need to do something about it — not just talk about it, we need to do something about it."

Diane and husband, Yvon Harel, are suing CN, the City of Moncton and the wheelchair manufacturer and supplier, alleging there was negligence leading to their son's death.

All kinds of people at risk

Steven Harel's parents say the Moncton crossing remains unsafe for many of Steven Harel's friends who also have special needs. (Submitted)

Suggested improvements at designated crossings could include improved lighting, additional visual and audio cues, or making sure the sidewalk is at a 90-degree angle where it crosses with the tracks to minimize the risk of getting stuck.

"If Transport Canada acts on our recommendations, and addresses the issues that we're bringing to light here, not only the Robinson Street crossing, but crossings right across Canada will be improved and that will reduce the risk," said Don Ross.

"It's not just wheelchairs. There's strollers and canes, people who have hearing and visual difficulties — there's lots of persons out there that have particular needs and we want to make sure that those particular needs get considered."

In addition, the investigation revealed municipalities were lagging behind in terms of communicating important information to railway companies as part of a seven-year upgrade to level crossings across Canada, something the safety board called "concerning."

New federal standards were introduced in 2014, focusing primarily on the surface conditions at crossings, and companies have until 2021 to fully implement them.

The federal transport minister has 90 days to respond to the report and indicate how the safety issues will be addressed.