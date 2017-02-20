A Moncton couple whose car was searched after it slid off the road in Nova Scotia are facing trafficking charges after the discovery of 6.8 kilograms of cocaine, police said.

The cocaine was discovered in a search by Colchester District RCMP after the vehicle slid off the Kemptown Road in Kemptown, N.S., about 25 kilometres from Truro, police said in a news release.

A 34-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were arrested at about 3:30 p.m. and face several charges, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

There were outstanding warrants for both people, and the driver had been suspended from operating a motor vehicle, police said.

The pair are to appear in Truro Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

RCMP said they're still investigating.