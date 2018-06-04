New Brunswick not immune to Trump's tariffs, says manufacturing sector official

New Brunswick won't be spared financial pain stemming from the Trump administration's decision to impose tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum exports, according to a manufacturing industry official.

Ron Marcolin, the divisional vice-president of the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters Association for New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, said the hardest hit industries will be those that manufacture products using steel and aluminum as the Trudeau government plans to introduce retaliatory tariffs on American steel and aluminum exports.

"Those are companies that are in the metalworking industry, clearly use metal in their products," said Marcolin.

Marcolin said the amount of steel and aluminum imported into the province is growing.

"You're talking north of $32-35 million a year as of last year's imports on steel and $20 million roughly in aluminum and that number has gone up double over the last seven years or so," said Marcolin.

Trade war on horizon?

On May 31, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced a 25 per cent tariff on steel and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminum imported to the U.S. from Canada.

That same day Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland announced a dollar-for-dollar tariff on steel and aluminum imports from the U.S.

This has sparked fears of a trade war between Canada and the U.S., and New Brunswick's minister responsible for trade policy, Roger Melanson, said the moves bring the increasingly volatile trade relationship with the U.S. to "another level."

"It puts a lot of uncertainty for sure when it comes to exports and access to the U.S. market," said Melanson.

Melanson said it's difficult to say what the effects of these new tariffs will have on New Brunswick business.

"It is early; they announced it last week. We are working very closely with the business community, we are working very closely with the federal government," said Melanson.

Business, consumers to pay

Marcolin said there will be pain felt by businesses, especially those who have bid on projects with the expectation that materials would be a certain price, an expectation now shattered with the announcement of tariffs.

"When you're now dealing internally with the contract that you're sort of in the middle of building, as it were, that's very concerning because now you might not even make money on the contract that you bid on," said Marcolin.

He said eventually this pain will be felt by everyone in the province.

"There's no winner here. It will obviously trickle down to [consumers] when [they] go to buy products in New Brunswick. It's just a matter of when that will happen," said Marcolin.

The Canadian government has announced possible tariffs on several other goods from the U.S., including pizza, chocolate and whiskey.

While the long list of proposed products to put tariffs on may seem random, Marcolin said the list actually makes strategic sense.

"The states in which those are produced in the U.S. are states that have very political clout," said Marcolin.

"You sort of sting them where it hurts and those are the states that really mean a lot to Trump."

Canada's tariffs on American products will begin on July 1.